Macron, Zelensky sign landmark deal for Rafale jets

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a letter of intent outlining Ukraine’s potential acquisition of up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and a range of advanced air-defence systems from French manufacturers, the French presidency announced.

The agreement covers prospective future contracts for 100 Rafale aircraft “with their associated weapons,” along with the next-generation SAMP-T air defence system currently in development, as well as radar systems and drones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the letter of intent does not constitute a binding purchase contract, the French presidency indicated that the envisioned acquisitions would be implemented over an estimated 10-year period.

News.Az