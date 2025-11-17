Yandex metrika counter

Macron, Zelensky sign landmark deal for Rafale jets

  • World
  • Share
Macron, Zelensky sign landmark deal for Rafale jets
Photo: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a letter of intent outlining Ukraine’s potential acquisition of up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and a range of advanced air-defence systems from French manufacturers, the French presidency announced.

The agreement covers prospective future contracts for 100 Rafale aircraft “with their associated weapons,” along with the next-generation SAMP-T air defence system currently in development, as well as radar systems and drones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the letter of intent does not constitute a binding purchase contract, the French presidency indicated that the envisioned acquisitions would be implemented over an estimated 10-year period.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      