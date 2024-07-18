Macron’s remarks displaying open bias against Azerbaijan - another example of France’s efforts to create tension in region - Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Unfortunately, the remarks by the French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Political Community Summit justifying Armenia’s militarization policy and displaying open bias against Azerbaijan, is another vivid example of France’s efforts to create a tension in the region and obstruct the peace process, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"We remind France of the fact that Azerbaijan’s war to end Armenia’s 30-years-long occupation on its sovereign territories, and to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was our legitimate right under international law. Any efforts of Azerbaijan, including strengthening its military capabilities was and is aimed at a just cause, which could not be said with regard to an aggressor state Armenia.Presenting Armenia by France as a peaceful country, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, displaced almost one million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and committed massacres and crimes against humanity, demonstrates how unfair is the policy of this country conducted both during its mediation period and following the 44-day patriotic war.We would also like to recall that it was the policy of countries like France covering up Armenia’s aggression for almost 30 years that did not contribute to peaceful resolution, preventing to end Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories.In light of the aforementioned, we reiterate once again that the efforts of France, which do not serve peace and destabilize the situation in the region, will not yield any results," the statement said.

News.Az