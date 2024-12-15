Maduro: Bolivarian Alliance nations back a multipolar world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated at the 24th ALBA summit plenary that member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance of the Americas (ALBA) are actively contributing to the creation of a multipolar and fair world, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

"The dawn and the hope for the new world have become the reality. The Bolivarian Alliance of the Americas was created twenty years ago to give an impetus to building the multipolar, polycentric and equitable world without hegemony," Maduro said in his statement streamed by the Venezolana de Television.The president called for "the unity of political trends" of the Latin American region.The regional association of Latin American and Caribbean countries created in 2004 by leaders of Cuba and Venezuela Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez comprises Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Venezuela, Grenada, Dominica, Cuba, Nicaragua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia.

