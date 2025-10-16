Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Berkeley

+ ↺ − 16 px

A preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Berkeley Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It happened at 9:23 a.m., less than an hour before the Great California Shake Out earthquake drill, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The epicenter is just east of the Berkeley campus and right next to Cal Memorial stadium.

This quake hit less than a month after a 4.3 earthquake centered in Berkeley shook the Bay Area on September 22.

