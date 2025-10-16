Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia’s Papua province

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck Papua province, Indonesia, on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 70 km (43.5 miles), USGS said. The epicenter of the quake was about 200 km from the city of Abepura, which has a population of over 62,000, according to USGS, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There was no tsunami warning after the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

News.Az