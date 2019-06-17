Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the European monitoring agency said, but there were no immediate report of any casualties or damage, Daily Sabah reports.

The epicenter was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

