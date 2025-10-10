Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Drake Passage

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Drake Passage on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred in the body of water between South America's Cape Horn and Antarctica, at roughly 5.29 p.m. local time (2029GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Following the quake, Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning, mentioning a potential tsunami threat to Chile.

