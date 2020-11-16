Magnitude of Armenia's vandalism is beyond any imagination - top official

President Ilham Aliyev and 1st Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are in center of Jabrayil after liberation. Everything razed to ground, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

"Magnitude of Armenia's vandalism is beyond any imagination. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that all-out reconstruction work will be conducted," he wrote.

News.Az