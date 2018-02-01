Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creative Center to be established in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures in connection with the establishment of a Creative Center named after Magsud Ibrahimbeyov, AzVision reports.

According to the order, AZN 220,000 were allocated from the state budget to the Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of “Icherisheher” for the purpose of establishing the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creative Center.

The Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of “Icherisheher” was entrusted to solve organizational issues on the establishment of the center within two months.

News.Az

