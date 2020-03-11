Major irregularities found in Armenian defense ministry's diesel fuel procurement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Audit Office of Armenia has scrutinized the legality and effectiveness of the defense ministry's diesel fuel procurement in 2019 for the needs of the department, ARKA reports.

According to a press release from the office, inspections of the process of diesel procurement from Gazoil LLC have been carried out and irregularities have been found, particularly regarding the planning of the subject and the choice of the form of procurement, supply, compliance with the technical characteristics of the supplied diesel fuel, etc.



The report of the illegalities found as a result of the scrutiny has been sent to the prosecutor's office of Armenia for a legal assessment of the violations recorded.

