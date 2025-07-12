MAKS air show scheduled for 2026 and 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

The MAKS international air show will be held in July-August 2026 and 2027 in the city of Zhukovsky near Moscow, according to a government resolution signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, News.az reports citing TASS.

The event will be organized by the Russian ministry of industry and trade and the Rostec state corporation.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said earlier that MAKS 2025 had been rescheduled for 2026. This year, like in 2024, the event will be held online.

Earlier, the MAKS air show, a biennial event, was scheduled for July 25-30, 2023 before it was postponed to 2024. However, in June 2024, the government issued an order cancelling the air show, and the organizer announced putting off the event until 2025.

