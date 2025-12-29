Malaysia sees $13.33bn in digital investment in Q3

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the third quarter of 2025, Malaysia registered 54.13 billion ringgit (13.33 billion U.S. dollars) in approved Malaysia Digital investments, leading to the creation of 21,815 high-value jobs across 402 digital companies.

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation said in a statement on Monday that the investment highlights sustained investor confidence in the country's digital ecosystem and reflects Malaysia's long-term artificial intelligence (AI)-driven growth trajectory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the statement, the top sources of approved digital investments were Singapore-based investors, contributing 25.1 billion ringgit.

Malaysia's Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo said the strong investment momentum reflects Malaysia's readiness to lead in the AI era, enabling the nation to move up the value chain from being users of technology to becoming creators of globally competitive AI solutions.

"The continued inflow of high-quality digital investments into Malaysia demonstrates international confidence in our policies, our talent, and our long-term vision for responsible and inclusive AI-driven growth," he added. (1 ringgit equals 0.25 U.S. dollars)

News.Az