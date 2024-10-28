Mallorca vs Athletic: Predicted Lineups
Mallorca and Athletic Club round off the weekend’s La Liga action when the pair face off at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium tonight, News.Az reports citing Laligaexpert .
Ahead of the clash, we’ve made a prediction for the game, provided our predicted line-ups for both teams, and picked out a Bet Builder using our comparison tool.
Mallorca vs Athletic Club Bet Builder
Alex Berenguer has registered four assists in his last three appearances. Manu Morlanes has been carded in three of his last four league starts.
Alex Berenguer to register an assist – Berenguer has registered four assists in his last three appearances
Manu Morlanes to be carded – Morlanes has been carded in three of his last four league starts
At the time of writing, the bet is available at 35/1 with bet365 but as low as 22/1 elsewhere. Make sure you compare your bet builders to guarantee the best price on the market!
Mallorca vs Athletic Club Team News
Mallorca have two concerns for tonight’s game with Takuma Asano a confirmed absentee. Ivan Cuellar, meanwhile, will be assessed.
Unai Simon is nearing a return for Athletic Club, though this one comes too soon for the Spaniard. Aitor Paredes returns having served a ban.
Mallorca vs Athletic Club Predicted Lineups
