Uncontrolled bushfire forces evacuations in Perth Hills, Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities have closed roads and ordered evacuations as an out-of-control bushfire threatens lives and homes in the Perth Hills, Australia.

Residents in the area bounded by Approach Road, Coulston Road, Darlington Road, Beenong Road, Glen Road, Victor Road and Clayton Road have been instructed to leave immediately, as the fire poses a direct threat to lives and properties, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The blaze remains uncontained and uncontrolled and is moving in a north-easterly direction. Clayton Road has been closed, while firefighters are actively battling the fire on the ground with assistance from waterbombing aircraft.

Authorities have advised people to evacuate north via Darlington Road if it is safe to do so. Residents who are away from their homes have been warned not to return, as conditions in the area are considered too dangerous, according to Emergency WA.

A second “watch and act” bushfire alert has also been issued for a neighbouring area in Helena Valley, covering residents living between Coulston Road, Approach Road, Clayton Road and Marriot Road.

Emergency WA said there is a possible threat to both lives and homes in the affected areas.

News.Az