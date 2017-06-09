Yandex metrika counter

Man kills his parents in Masalli region

A man killed his own parents in the Masalli region, APA’s local bureau reports.

A resident of Miyenkyu village Azer Aghayev killed his father Agayev Etibar Giyas and mother Agayeva Rafig Gurban.

According to preliminary information, after killing parents, the murderer hid their bodies in a barn.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. 

