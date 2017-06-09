Man kills his parents in Masalli region
- 09 Jun 2017 18:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122505
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/man-kills-his-parents-in-masalli-region Copied
A man killed his own parents in the Masalli region, APA’s local bureau reports.
A resident of Miyenkyu village Azer Aghayev killed his father Agayev Etibar Giyas and mother Agayeva Rafig Gurban.
According to preliminary information, after killing parents, the murderer hid their bodies in a barn.
The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
News.Az