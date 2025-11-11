Manchester City and Real Madrid eye Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

The 25-year-old Hungarian international has been impressive this season, contributing directly to six goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Both City and Madrid are said to be closely monitoring Szoboszlai’s situation at Anfield.

Szoboszlai, whose current contract with Liverpool runs until 2028, has been a standout performer since joining the club. To secure his long-term future at the club and ward off potential suitors, Liverpool is reportedly ready to offer the midfielder a significant wage increase from his current €135,000-a-week salary. This move comes amid speculation about his future, with the Premier League champions eager to ensure he stays beyond next summer when he will have only two years remaining on his contract.