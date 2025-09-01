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Sydney Shooting
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A 26-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot in a suspected targeted drive-by attack in Sydney’s south-west, with CCTV footage capturing the moments immediately after the incident.12 Feb 2026-09:10
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A man armed with a bow and arrow was shot dead by police northwest of Sydney on Friday afternoon, authorities said.16 Jan 2026-13:49
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signaled on Monday that the government will push for tougher gun laws following a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney.15 Dec 2025-16:49
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A man has died and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting at a property in eastern Australia on Wednesday afternoon.03 Dec 2025-12:09
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A man has died after being shot multiple times on a street in western Sydney on Friday.28 Nov 2025-09:15
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A man has been arrested after a number of shots were fired in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Croydon Park, leaving one man in a critical condition.06 Oct 2025-09:26
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