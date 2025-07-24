Yandex metrika counter

Man shot during home invasion in Australia's Melbourne

A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot during a violent home invasion in Melbourne, the capital city of Australia's state of Victoria, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Emergency services were called to reports that multiple armed offenders broke into a home in Gladstone Park, 15 kilometers northwest of central Melbourne, and assaulted two occupants around 1:25 a.m. local time on Thursday.

A police statement said that it is believed the male resident confronted the group before he was shot and attacked with weapons.

The 60-year-old man sustained serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital.

A second resident, a 57-year-old woman, was also threatened with the firearm but was not injured.

The group of offenders subsequently fled the scene in an SUV.

As of 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, no arrests had been made in relation to the incident, which police believe was a targeted attack.

Detectives from the armed crimes squad have commenced an investigation. 


