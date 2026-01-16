Man United vs Man City: Team news, predicted lineups, odds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United begin a new chapter as interim manager Michael Carrick prepares for his debut in charge against Manchester City.

The Red Devils appointed their former midfielder to manage the club through the end of the current season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim last week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Carrick edged out competition from his former boss and teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take the hotseat at Old Trafford, marking his second caretaker spell with the club.

He inherits a side currently seventh in the Premier League table, just three points behind the top-four positions, as he faces a daunting clash against United’s fiercest rivals.

The former England international takes over from Darren Fletcher, United’s under-18s’ head coach, who guided the senior side to a 2-2 draw with Burnley and an FA Cup exit against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Carrick locks horns with Pep Guardiola, whose City team have lost ground on Arsenal in the title race. City are now six points adrift of the Gunners at the top, having drawn their last three league games. They found their winning form once more in a 10-1 decimtion of Exeter in the FA Cup over the weekend. Date, kick-off time and venue Man United vs Man City is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The match will take place at Old Trafford. Man Utd vs Man City team news It remains to be seen how Carrick will set out his side, but you would expect him to line up in a 4-2-3-1 shape similar to how Fletcher fielded his two teams. Injury-wise, it’s just Matthijs de Ligt who remains out for the hosts, while Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo could both return after they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon and the Ivory Coast respectively. As for City, Guardiola is reeling from an injury crisis at centre-back. Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones are all on the treatment table long term, leaving Nathan Ake, Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne as their only options in the middle. Out wide, Savinho and Oscar Bobb are both out, although Antoine Semenyo’s January arrival eases that concern slightly. The former Bournemouth winger scored on his debut against Exeter last weekend and could make his Premier League bow this weekend. Elsewhere, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush have both been on Africa Cup of Nations duty, with the former knocked out in the quarter-finals with Algeria. Marmoush is still in Morocco with Egypt in the semi-finals. It seems unlikely that Ait-Nouri would return for this game. Man Utd vs Man City prediction Could United get a new manager bounce on Carrick’s first game? They didn’t get one under Fletcher at Burnley, and their poor run continued in the FA Cup against Brighton. United held City to a goalless draw in Amorim’s only derby at Old Trafford, and Guardiola’s side aren’t in the best of form coming into this. It could be a tight game, especially considering City’s absentee list. Man City to win, 2-1. Head to head (h2h) history and results Man Utd wins: 80 Man City wins: 63 Draws: 54 Man Utd vs Man City match odds Man Utd to win: 11/5 Man City to win: 5/6 Draw: 11/5

News.Az