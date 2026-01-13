Man Utd reach deal to appoint Michael Carrick as interim head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Michael Carrick to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Carrick emerged as the primary candidate during discussions on Monday and was later seen arriving at the club’s training ground on Tuesday, signaling progress in finalizing the arrangement.

Negotiations had gone on late into Monday night when all outstanding issues were ironed out.

PA news agency understands Carrick will bring in former England assistant manager Steve Holland, with Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion as backroom staff.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who has taken charge of the past two games, was offered a role in Carrick's set-up, but has chosen to return to his role as Under-18s boss.

Official confirmation of the interim head coach appointment is set to come later on Tuesday, a week after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The appointment will allow Carrick to take charge of training on Wednesday and begin preparations for the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Over the past few days, both Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United's head coach from December 2018 to November 2021, have met with Jason Wilcox, the club's director of football, who was leading the process to appoint a new boss.

Carrick and Solskjaer were both candidates for the position and both former United players met with the club's bosses and made pitches.

Carrick, 44, previously took charge of United in a caretaker role for three games after Solskjaer, 52, was sacked as head coach, having previously worked under both the Norwegian and Jose Mourinho in United's first-team coaching staff.

The former England midfielder, who made 464 appearances during a 12-year stint at United, in which he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League, won two and drew one of those matches before Ralf Rangnick took charge for the remainder of the season.

He was named Middlesbrough's manager in October 2022 and reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in his first season, but was dismissed last summer.

