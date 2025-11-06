Man who threw sandwich at US border agent not guilty of assault

Video of the incident went viral, making Mr Dunn a symbol of opposition in Washington DC to President Donald Trump's deployment of federal agents and National Guard troops to the city.

The jury's verdict comes after Customs and Border Patrol agent Gregory Lairmore testified that the snack "exploded all over him" and he "could smell the onions and mustard" on his uniform.

Lawyers for Sean Dunn, 37, did not dispute he had thrown the sandwich on 10 August this year, but argued it was not a criminal act.

A Washington DC protester has been found not guilty of misdemeanor assault after a video emerged showing him hurling a sandwich at a US border patrol agent, News.az reports citing BBC .

After he was acquitted, Mr Dunn told reporters he was "relieved and looking forward to moving on with my life". He was fired from his job as a paralegal in the Department of Justice after the incident.

Government prosecutors initially tried to secure felony charges against Mr Dunn, but a grand jury declined to indict him. Prosecutors instead charged him with a lower-level misdemeanour assault.

Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Washington DC this summer sparked outrage from some of the city's residents, who saw it as a politicisation of the military. The White House argued the forces were necessary to crack down on crime.

Mr Dunn allegedly approached a group of officers late, calling them "fascists" and shouting: "Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!"

The court witnessed a re-enactment from Mr Lairmore on Tuesday as he took the stand to testify against Mr Dunn.

"I could feel it through my ballistic vest," he said of the sandwich's impact, adding that an onion string hung from his police radio and mustard stained his shirt.

He added that he had been the butt of jokes by colleagues ever since. He was also gifted a toy sandwich with a patch reading, "felony footlong".

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Mr Dunn's lawyer, Julia Gatto, cited gags about the incident by Mr Lairmore's colleagues as evidence it was not an assault. "They all think it's funny," she told the jury.