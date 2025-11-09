Manchester City beat Liverpool in the English Premier League match

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Gett

Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 in a home match of the 11th round of the English Championship, News.Az reports.

The goals were scored by Erling Haaland (29th minute), Nico Gonzalez (45+3), and Jeremy Doku (63).

Manchester City is second in the English Premier League table with 22 points. Liverpool has 18 points, placing them in eighth place.

In their next matchday after the international break, Manchester City will play Newcastle away on November 22. Liverpool will host Nottingham Forest on the same day.

News.Az