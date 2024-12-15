Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City - Amad Diallo's late heroics secure a thrilling Manchester derby win for United

Amad Diallo celebrates scoring their second goal vs City. (Reuters Photo)

Manchester United secured a 2-1 away victory over Manchester City in the central match of the 16th round of the English Premier League.

According to News.Az , the match took place at the Etihad Stadium.The home team took the lead with a goal from Josko Gvardiol in the 36th minute. However, the "Red Devils" managed to snatch a dramatic win from their fierce rivals, scoring twice in two minutes. First, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 88th minute, then Amad Diallo netted a goal in the 90th minute to give his team the victory.This was the 195th meeting between the two sides. Manchester United secured their 80th win, while Manchester City won 61 times, with 54 matches ending in a draw.Manchester United is currently in 12th place with 22 points, while Manchester City is in 5th place with 27 points. In the next round, Manchester United will host Bournemouth on December 22, while Manchester City will play Aston Villa away the day before.

