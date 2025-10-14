Manchester United eye move for Jobe Bellingham

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United are considering a move for Jobe Bellingham, the young midfielder currently at Borussia Dortmund, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The midfielder signed for Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer but has struggled for game time since starting the first two Bundesliga matches of the season, and now a return to England has been mooted.

Ruben Amorim is a huge fan of the younger Bellingham brother and could anchor a United move for his services.

"The Red Devils could face competition from another Premier League club in Crystal Palace if indeed Bellingham does depart.

"Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are currently preferred in the middle of the park by [Niko] Kovac, ahead of Bellingham."

Unai Emery could turn to former club Paris Saint-Germain once more when looking to strengthen in the summer, Birmingham Mail reports.

Villa loaned Marco Asensio from PSG last season and could look to boost their attacking options again in January by turning to the Champions League winners.

Birmingham Mail adds: "Aston Villa wants to sign Lee Kang-in. The South Korean winger has struggled to hold down a starting spot in PSG's stacked attacking line-up, coming from the bench 23 times last season, including the post-season Club World Cup.

"In 59 league appearances in France, the 24-year-old has managed an impressive 19 returns considering his limited minutes, scoring nine and assisting his team-mates on 10 occasions."

News.Az