Manchester United v West Ham set attendance record

English clubs Manchester United and West Ham set the record for attendance at soccer matches in the United States in 2025, News.Az reports citing the Sky Sports.

Their friendly game, which took place in East Rutherford (near New York), attracted 82,566 spectators.

This figure even surpassed the Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea, which attracted 81,118 people. The increased interest in the match was partly due to more affordable tickets: admission to the EPL club game started at $77, while the WCC final cost from $200.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory for Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes scored twice, while Jarrod Bowen scored for the Hammers.

News.Az