Map of the war in Ukraine on August 22

The Russian-Ukrainian war, which started on February 24, 2022, has seen significant developments. The latest updates on the conflict offer a chance to delve into its current status and impacts.

A notable success for the Russian military has been the capture of Mezhevo in the «Donetsk People's Republic» («DPR»). This advancement highlights mounting pressure on Ukrainian forces, as evidenced by the successful repulsion of five counterattacks by the 53rd and 151st mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), the 15th National Guard brigade, and the "Lyut" assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.Ukrainian losses in this area have reached up to 640 soldiers, a significant blow to their manpower. Destroyed equipment includes two "Kazak" armored vehicles, nine trucks, and various artillery systems, such as a 155mm American M777 howitzer and two 152mm "Msta-B" howitzers. These losses not only underscore the intensity of the fighting but also suggest a weakening of Ukrainian artillery capabilities.Air defense systems have been crucial for Russian successes, with numerous aerial targets downed. These include a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, three French-made Hammer bombs, 11 HIMARS rockets, and 91 drones. Notably, 53 of these drones were shot down outside the operational area, indicating strong Russian control over the airspace.Since the conflict began, the Russian army has made strides in destroying Ukrainian military resources. Total Ukrainian losses are reported to include 640 aircraft, 282 helicopters, 30,346 drones, and extensive artillery and armored equipment.The current situation in Donbas shows the Russian army's continued progress on the front lines, demonstrating effectiveness in both offensive operations and airspace control. However, the future of the conflict will hinge on various factors, including potential tactical and strategic shifts by both sides and broader geopolitical circumstances. Keeping a close watch on the region will be crucial for understanding how the conflict will evolve.

News.Az