Markets react cautiously as US-Russia summit ends without agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investors and analysts offered a muted response after Friday’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without a breakthrough on Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Market strategists said the outcome — long on rhetoric but short on concrete progress — was largely in line with expectations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, noted that the lack of specifics leaves questions about secondary sanctions on countries like India still unresolved, while Europe is unlikely to relax energy restrictions.

Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth, said markets are more focused on consumer spending, inflation, and the upcoming Jackson Hole central banking symposium than on geopolitics.

Eric Teal, chief investment officer at Comerica, suggested the absence of new sanctions could support energy stocks, with potential for a relief rally as oil demand rises.

Eugene Epstein of Moneycorp stressed the symbolic importance of the meeting, saying it marked “a first step” rather than a substantive policy shift.

Tom Di Galoma of Mischler Financial predicted further talks, potentially involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, within a month.

Other analysts, including Michael Ashley Schulman of Running Point and Jamie Cox of Harris Financial Group, said markets will likely treat the outcome as “status quo,” with limited short-term impact.

Despite the lack of progress, some investors see signs that dialogue may lay the groundwork for future negotiations.

News.Az