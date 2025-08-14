Zelenskyy: Ukraine secures $1.5 billion from European allies for U.S. weapons purchases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday that Kyiv has obtained $1.5 billion in pledges from European allies to buy U.S.-made weapons, calling it a mechanism that “truly strengthens our defense.”

The funding, coordinated through NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative, includes $500 million from the Netherlands, $500 million combined from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, and $500 million from Germany, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

