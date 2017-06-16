Martyred Azerbaijani soldier laid to rest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Army soldier Sultan Shahvaladov, who died fighting to intercept an Armenian sabotage, has been laid to rest in Gusar district, his birthplace, AzVision.az reports citing APA.

The funeral, held in the Martyrs’ Avenue, was attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, and public figures of the district.

The flag covering the coffin was presented to the soldier’s father.

After the national anthem was played, the body was buried.

