Mascots of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival presented in Baku

Mascots of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival presented in Baku

The mascots of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) “Baku 2019” - Jirtdan (a well-known Azerbaijani fairy tale character) and Leopard - were p

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) “Baku 2019” will be held on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes and technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

Athletes will be testing their strengths in 10 sports disciplines - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, wrestling, tennis, and volleyball.

Some 2,500 volunteers will work in 12 sports facilities during the festival.

News.Az


