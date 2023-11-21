Mask Off! There is no place for USAID operation in Azerbaijan any longer! - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

Mask Off! There is no place for USAID operation in Azerbaijan any longer! - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

Mask Off! There is no place for USAID operation in Azerbaijan any longer! - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

During 30 years long occupation of Azerbaijan's land by Armenia when million more Azerbaijanis were subject of notorious and bloody ethnic cleansing the United States stood with aggressoor state of Armenia, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X account, APA reports.

Mr Hajiyev noted that nowadays, the same policy continues in the same form and manifestation: "Pretending to academic or professional impartiality would be incorrect, as professor of 'Human Rights" Practice at University Samantha Power in her propaganda book "A Problem from Hell": America and the Age of Genocide (2002)" passed in complete silence over the genocide and atrocities committed by Armenia against innocent Azerbaijani civilians.

As United States PermRep at United Nations Security Council, she never dared to raise the plight of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs and demand implementation of UNSC resolutions, let alone condemn occupation of Armenia. Under the umbrella of Aurora Prize, Samantha Power came together with the founder of this fund, notorious oligarch and money launderer Ruben Vardanyan who also financed separatism in Ukraine.

Interestingly, in 2019, European Parliament members demanded sanctions against Troyka Dialogue Banker(s) founder - Ruben Vardanyan for money laundering schemes. Ruben Vardanyan was also planning coup d'etat against the United States supported political leadership of Armenia after having established himself in Karabakh since October 2022. Azerbaijanophobia, Turkphobia, political corruption, "moneytalkism", and political speculations under the so-called Aurora prize were probably shared values and interests between Ruben Vardanyan and Samantha Power."

News.Az