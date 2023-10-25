Masked assailants attack Turkish Embassy in Finland with paint, smoke grenade

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of masked assailants attacked the Turkish Embassy in Finland Wednesday with a smoke grenade and paint, according to sources at the mission, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Embassy sources said the attackers arrived at the scene in the Finnish capital Helsinki on rental bicycles.

The city police department confirmed that law enforcement and rescue teams came to the building upon reports of smoke rising from of the embassy grounds.

Following the attack, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on X that she was "saddened by the vandalism of the Turkish Embassy."

"Hostile acts against diplomatic missions are reprehensible. The police are investigating; I believe that we will soon get more information about what happened," she added.

Authorities have initiated an investigation on the attack.

News.Az