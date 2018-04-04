Yandex metrika counter

Masked robber steals 6 million drams from a credit organization in Yerevan

Armenian police said they are searching for a man who robbed an office of Fast Credit Capital credit organization in Yerevan’s Avan administration district on M

According to police, the masked man entered the office of the credit organization at approximately 21:30 armed with items looking like a pistol and a grenade and threatening to use violence against a client and the employees demanded money. Having received from the employee about 6.3 million drams  ($13,208) he walked out and ran away, according to arka.am.

The police launched a criminal case on the grounds of clause 1 of the third part of Article 175 (robbery for the purpose of theft of property in especially large amounts) and part 1 of Article 235 (Illegal acquisition, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices).

