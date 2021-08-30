Mass burials revealed in areas liberated from occupation - Azerbaijani Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mass burials were found in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said.

According to Mammadov, work is underway to establish identify the dead persons in these burials.

He noted that during the first Karabakh war, Armenia had been widely using the practice of taking hostages.

"The results of the investigations indicate that Azerbaijani prisoners are being tortured and are being held in heavy conditions," Mammadov added.

News.Az

