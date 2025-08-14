Mass drone attack hits central Belgorod, three injured - PHOTO -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Central Belgorod was placed under military lockdown on Thursday after a massive drone attack, with bursts of gunfire and explosions echoing across the city.

At least 30 drones were shot down over Belgorod since Thursday morning. The attack reportedly involved “Darts”-type and FPV drones, with repeated strikes targeting the Belgorod regional government building and other central facilities, causing significant damage. Armed mobile units are actively engaging the drones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said three people were injured in the morning strikes, which occurred in the city center. Video he posted on Telegram shows a drone striking a moving car on a busy street. Speaking after an emergency government meeting, Gladkov described the situation as unprecedented in the city’s modern history.

Due to the ongoing threat, government offices in Belgorod have switched to remote work. Shopping malls are closing, outdoor events have been canceled until Sunday, and residents are urged to stay indoors.

