Mass protests in Iran leave at least 51 dead

At least 51 people have been killed during nationwide protests in Iran, according to international human rights groups monitoring the situation. The number is expected to rise as verification continues.

The Norwegian organization Human Rights in Iran reported that the deaths occurred during the first 13 days of unrest, with hundreds more injured. Rights groups say additional casualties have been reported but have not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local and Ukrainian media say large-scale demonstrations have spread across several regions. Protesters have reportedly gained control of multiple cities, including Abdanan, Malekshah and Keredzh, home to roughly 1.5 million people. Internet disruptions have been reported across the country since Thursday.

Iran’s National Security Council has warned of firm measures against those it says threaten public order, while law enforcement has called for restraint amid rising international attention.

Global observers and analysts are closely watching the developments, noting potential implications for regional stability as the protests continue.


