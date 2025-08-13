Massive ash plume from Kamchatka volcano reaches stratosphere

"The giant volcano has spewed out another ash plume, sending it 12 kilometers high into the atmosphere. The ash plume is drifting southward, with localities in the Ust-Kamchatsk, Milkovo, and Yelizovo districts as well as the Vilyuchinsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky municipalities lying along its projected path where minor ashfall may occur," the department warned in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

An orange aviation alert is in place at the Klyuchevskoy Volcano following the fourth ash emission today, the statement reads.

The Klyuchevskoy Volcano (Klyuchevskaya Sopka) is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It is cone-shaped with a summit crater about 700 m wide. There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the volcano’s slopes. The volcano last erupted following a powerful earthquake on July 30.