Massive drone attack hits Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, just before midnight on Friday amid a large-scale drone attack, local authorities said. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul warned residents to stay safe as Russian strike drones targeted the city.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a significant group of drones approaching Kryvyi Rih around 11:30 p.m. This follows a series of intense attacks on January 7–8, the heaviest since the start of the full-scale invasion, which left dozens injured and caused prolonged air raid alerts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Power outages during the recent strikes trapped miners underground, who were later rescued after a six-hour operation by emergency crews.

The attacks are part of ongoing Russian strikes across Ukraine, including previous assaults on Kyiv and the Lviv region, which involved drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. In Kyiv, the January 9 attacks killed four people and injured 25, with damage reported to diplomatic missions, including the Qatari Embassy.

News.Az