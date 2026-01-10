Drone attacks hit Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were reported in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday as Russian drones targeted the area, authorities said. The Air Force of Ukraine warned of unmanned aerial vehicles moving toward the regional center and the city of Kamianske.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, urged residents to stay in safe locations until the all-clear was given, noting that “it is loud” across the region. Local reports also mentioned power outages in several districts of Dnipro, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes follow a series of attacks on energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and neighboring Zaporizhzhia over January 7–8, which caused widespread blackouts and disrupted heat supply. Authorities have deployed resilience centers and advised residents to stock up on water as recovery efforts continue.

News.Az