Massive drone strike hits Kryvyi Rih overnight

Kryvyi Rih came under a large-scale Russian drone attack overnight on March 6, causing fires at a residential building and an industrial facility, local authorities said.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, Shahed drones directly struck a nine-story apartment building and an infrastructure enterprise in separate parts of the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency crews were quickly dispatched to the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blazes and rescue operations began.

Authorities also set up two assistance centers for affected residents. One was opened in a nearby school in the Saksahanskyi district, while another was established near the executive committee building in the Dovhyntsivskyi district.

Vilkul said construction materials would be delivered within minutes to help repair damaged homes, while the city has begun accepting applications for financial assistance. Utility crews have also been deployed to restore services.

“No one will be left without help,” he said.

Kryvyi Rih has been repeatedly targeted in Russian attacks using drones and missiles.

Earlier this week, on March 2, drones struck a local enterprise, sparking a fire. Another attack on February 26 hit a five-story residential building, also causing a blaze.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as emergency services work at the latest strike sites.

News.Az