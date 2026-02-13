Massive fire sparks panic in Baku apartment building - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in a residential high-rise building in Baku on Thursday evening, prompting an emergency response and the evacuation of residents, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, a call was received via its 112 hotline about a fire at 10B Babek Avenue in the Khatai district of the capital, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Firefighting units and special rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary information indicates that the blaze started in the electrical shaft of the 18-storey building.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire swiftly, preventing it from spreading to residential apartments. As a result, the flats were protected from damage.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution while emergency crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries or additional damage have been reported. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

News.Az