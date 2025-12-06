Massive overnight strikes hit Kyiv, Dnipro, Fastiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Massive overnight strikes hit Kyiv, Dnipro, Fasti







Russia launched a large-scale nighttime attack on Ukraine early December 6, striking multiple regions with drones, ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Fastiv and across the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to local officials, News.az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The attack began in the evening with swarms of drones launched from the north, east and occupied territories in the south. By 03:00 AM, UAVs were still flying over Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Odesa and other regions.

Around 01:20 AM, a nationwide missile alert was issued as Russia fired a first wave of Kinzhal missiles, followed by ballistic missiles. A second wave of Kinzhals was launched about an hour later. Ukraine also expects a cruise missile attack from Russian strategic aviation by morning.

Kyiv and Fastiv

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defence systems were active during the assault. Initial reports suggest no confirmed damage yet.

Nearby Fastiv, however, suffered direct hits. Ukrzaliznytsia reported strikes on railway infrastructure, forcing rapid rerouting of passenger trains and possible delays. Local reports indicate damage near the Fastiv railway station and large fires in Novi Petrivtsi.

Officials also confirmed massive strikes on Dnipro and surrounding areas. The region came under attack from both drones and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were reported near Kryvyi Rih, likely around Zelenodolsk, where the mayor confirmed ballistic hits. The city is home to the Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant, raising concerns about potential infrastructure targets.

News.Az