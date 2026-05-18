Drone attack on Odesa wounds two, damages residential buildings and public facilities

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A drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa left two people injured, including a child, and caused damage to residential buildings and public infrastructure, local officials said.

City military administration head Serhiy Lysak confirmed that the injured victims were an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man, both of whom received medical assistance following the strike. He added that a school and a kindergarten were also damaged in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Regional authorities said drone strikes hit residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Prymorsky districts of Odesa, with one one-story building destroyed and others suffering structural damage, including broken windows, damaged roofs and facades.

Emergency services were deployed to extinguish small fires caused by the strikes, while response teams and utility workers continue clearing debris and assessing damage. Local officials said coordination centres have been established to support residents affected by the attack.

News.Az