Massive scale anti-personnel mine found in Azerbaijan's Lachin region
- 05 Aug 2024 23:55
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 1004498
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/massive-scale-anti-personnel-mine-found-in-azerbaijan-s-lachin-region Copied
On August 5, as a result of demining activities in the territory of Lachin region, a minefield was found in the ravine gap in the southern part of Kichik Ishigli Mount, News.Az reports citing the Defence Ministry.Engineer-sapper units of Azerbaijan Army safely collected and neutralized 102 anti-personnel mines of E-001 М produced in Armenia in 2021.
Necessary measures on clearance the area from mines are being continued.