Massive scale anti-personnel mine found in Azerbaijan's Lachin region

On August 5, as a result of demining activities in the territory of Lachin region, a minefield was found in the ravine gap in the southern part of Kichik Ishigli Mount, News.Az reports citing the Defence Ministry.

Engineer-sapper units of Azerbaijan Army safely collected and neutralized 102 anti-personnel mines of E-001 М produced in Armenia in 2021.

Necessary measures on clearance the area from mines are being continued.

