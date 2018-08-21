Mayor of Rio de Janeiro congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mayor of the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulation notes that Rio de Janeiro has been the sister city of Baku since 2015 and the Rio mayor has made every effort to ensure that the anniversary of ADR was celebrated in the city.

In particular, one of the main symbols of Rio - the statue of Christ the Redeemer - was highlighted by the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

"I am confident that these events will contribute to strengthening the friendship of our peoples, the development of cooperation between our countries and cities," the greeting reads.

News.Az

