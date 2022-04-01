Yandex metrika counter

Mayor says Ukrainian town of Bucha liberated

Mayor says Ukrainian town of Bucha liberated

Ukraine has recaptured the town of Bucha near the capital of Kyiv Thursday, according to Bucha's Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk, News.az reports citing UNIAN

"Today on March 31, our town has been liberated from the Russian orcs, the Russian occupiers by our Ukrainian Armed Forces," Fedoruk said in a video in front of Bucha's city hall that was published on Friday. 

"This day constitutes a day of joy and victory of our Armed Forces of Ukraine. And we expect such victories throughout all of Ukraine," Fedoruk added.


News.Az 

