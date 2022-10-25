MEDIA and ASAN Radio start the "Smart media" column in order to increase media literacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) together with ASAN Radio starts the "Smart media" column in order to increase media literacy, News.az reports citing the Facebook page of MEDIA.

“In order to raise awareness about media literacy, which is one of the main concepts of the global information environment, starting from today, the main questions related to the topic will be answered through the clips broadcasted on ASAN Radio and the posts shared on our social media accounts,” says MEDIA.





News.Az