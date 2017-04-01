Media: Azerbaijan may boycott Eurovision in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participation of Russian singer Julia Samoilova in "Eurovision" in Kyiv is impossible even with the threat of a boycott of the contest.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin at a press conference after the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, Oxu.Az reports with reference to TASS.

"The answer is very simple: concessions are impossible, since the law is one for all," he said.

The Russian newspaper "Kommersant" notes in this connection that several countries, such as Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Serbia, Italy, Greece may boycott Eurovision. This will happen, if Kyiv prohibits the entry of the participant from Russia Julia Samoilova. This is allegedly stated in the letter of the European Broadcasting Union. The organization sent the document to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Vladimir Groisman.

It should be noted that singer Diana Hajiyeva will represent Azerbaijan at Eurovision-2017 with the song "Skeletons".

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine refused to admit Yulia Samoilova for perfoming at the Eurovision Song Contest due to her visit to Crimea. Kremlin expressed disagreement with Kyiv's decision and said they hope for its revision. Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kirilenko said that Kyiv was ready to admit another Russian representative, who has no problems with Ukrainian legislation.

