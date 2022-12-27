Media Development Agency and Institute for Development and Diplomacy co-organize “Media Management” training (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Media Management” training, consisting of three modules, has got underway.

The training was co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy under ADA University, News.Az reports.

Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the training sessions, Natig Mammadli, Head of the Department for Work with Media Entities and Journalists at the Media Development Agency, said that such projects aimed at improving digital media skills, studying the possibilities of applying modern methods and tools in the management of media entities are of particular importance for strengthening the potential of media managers.

Ornela Ramasauskaite, who is a public advisor for culture to Lithuania’s Minister of Culture and was twice named one of the best marketing directors of the region for her contribution to development and innovation, made a speech at the first module themed “Print Media Management”.

Ramasauskaite gave the participants presentations on the topics “Management of Print Media Entities: Methods and Tools in Traditional and Modern Times”, “Subscription Model with Digital Media”, “Creating Branding, Reputation and Editorial Style in Media Entities”, and “Contemporary Design Styles in Print Media”. A broad exchange of views on the topic was held as well.

The “Media Management” training that will continue until December 29 with the participation of more than 60 media managers, aims to contribute to the creation of high-quality content by working with traditional and digital media, the study of opportunities in the field of journalism and new trends in the media and the development of professional skills in the field of digital media.

News.Az