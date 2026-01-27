MEDIA: Fake video circulated under the Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant’s name

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fake video featuring Hikmat Hajiyev, a senior aide to the Azerbaijani president and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, created using deepfake technology, has been circulated across multiple social media accounts, the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The agency said the disinformation, produced with the help of artificial intelligence and intended to mislead public opinion, aims to damage relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, undermine the strategic alliance between the two countries, and erode mutual trust, News.Az reports.

“We call on the public to rely only on information provided by official sources and urge journalists and public activists to take a principled stance against such cases, remaining vigilant in an environment where fake information campaigns and the use of deepfake technologies are on the rise,” the agency said.

“At the same time, we call on social media platform operators and relevant authorities to promptly remove harmful and fake content and to implement effective mechanisms to prevent such cases,” it added.

